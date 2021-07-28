The NRL is understood to be mulling over a decision to implement a league-wide loan system to aid the ongoing list management crisis.

A number of NRL clubs are facing an uphill battle to field a full side by the season's end, prompting calls for a more flexible and fluid player movements market.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the league could introduce a loan system - likened to one that assisted the Warriors last season - as early as Thursday.

Loan contracts would see players able to switch clubs for at least two matches during the home and away season, with sides limited to moving on no more than one player to a part-time deal.

Loaned players would be permitted to play against their parent club, unless the two respective clubs agreed to differing circumstances.

The parent club would also invoice the loanee club for the playing fees of their departed player.

The Warriors are among a host of NRL clubs currently facing a list dilemma, having named only 20 players in their squad to face the Tigers on Friday.

Du Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Leeson Ah Mau have departed the Warriors Queensland hub to return home to New Zealand this week.

Added to their injury woes, the Warriors could struggle to name 17 players by the final round of the season should they continue to suffer casualties.

The Warriors were aided by the NRL last season as several players opted to remain in New Zealand and didn't join their teammates in their NSW camp to continue their campaign.

Parramatta duo Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings were loaned to the Warriors for a handful of games in the back-end of the season to aid their list management.

The Dragons, Panthers and Roosters join the Warriors in facing a difficult task to continue with their current list, prompting the introduction of a loan system.