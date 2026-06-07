The NRL's Match Review Committee pulled up North Queensland Cowboys strike centre Tom Chester following a high shot on Dolphins winger Selwyn Cobbo.

On the stroke of half-time, with the game still in the balance, Chester made a cover tackle on Cobbo and clipped him high 10 metres out from his goal-line.

The incident was reviewed, and Chester was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle, and given it was his third and subsequent offence, he was smacked with a $3000 fine.

Chester was lucky not to be sent to the sin bin for the action, with further viewing on replay indicating a level of force around the ears.

If Chester decides to fight the early plea, he will face the panel to argue his case. If the 25-year-old were to lose his plea, he will then be suspended for two matches for his misconduct.

Chester has been enjoying career-best form this year at the Cowboys and is building a deadly centre combination with Jaxon Purdue, adding strike on both sides of the park.

The local Townsville-junior is in his fourth year in the top grade after injuries plagued his ability to remain on the park, and is already enjoying his longest season to date.

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Chester and Cobbo came face-to-face earlier in the first half when the Cowboys centre was awarded a dubious try. Cobbo dislodged the ball from Chester's grip but was awarded to have re-gained possession as he was falling over the line.

Selwyn Cobbo knocked the ball free from Tom Chester's arm as he went over for a try... but the ball spun and landed perfectly under his other hand for a legal grounding! You make your own luck! Even Chester could hardly believe it! 📸 - Fox League Hear every NRL match, live… pic.twitter.com/kwIg0KyxJC — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) June 6, 2026

The Cowboys will enjoy the luxury of a long turnaround courtesy of a bye this weekend. Meanwhile, the Dolphins will travel to Moore Park to face the Sydney Roosters, which shapes up as a blockbuster clash.