On Wednesday afternoon, reports suggested the Wests Tigers had made an approach to the Canberra Raiders for Curtis Scott.

Less than 24 hours later, new reports suggest the deal is off, with the Tigers going cold on the idea of taking the centre on for the remainder of 2021, as well as into 2022 and 2023. Maguire confirmed the news in a virtual press conference soon afterwards.

Scott, who is contracted to Canberra until the end of the 2023 season, had been stood down prior to the NRL relocating to a Queensland bubble for an off-field incident.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at the Melbourne Storm, was touted as one of the game's best young prospects.

It's unclear if the Raiders would allow him to leave the club, given he is currently isolating in the nation's capital and has not been moved into the Raiders' bubble.

However, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire moved to distance the club from rumours of a potential linking with Scott.

"We are approached as a club by many," said Maguire.

"You know, we seem to get linked to most players across the game, but in this case, Curtis' management and with the loaning system, people are approaching you, and at the present moment, no we aren't going down that path. We are very focused on building our squad and aware of what we need to build."

When pressed further on whether he could be a chance to join the club next year, Maguire was non-committal.

"He's contracted with the Raiders. I'm not quite sure where the Raiders sit with him, and I don't understand why they aren't utilising him at this present moment. They also have him contracted for next year and where that goes, that's up to the Raiders."