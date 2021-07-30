The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Anthony Milford will be joining the club for 2022.

The much-maligned Broncos' half has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, but with South Sydney expected to lose Dane Gagai to the Newcastle Knights, and Benji Marshall still not committed to playing past this season, the Rabbitohs opted to bring Milford into the fold.

Milford has struggled for form in Brisbane over the past few years alongside a youthful and inexperienced squad, and it was made abundantly clear he wouldn't be receiving a new deal at the end of this year to stay at Red Hill as Kevin Walters rebuilds his roster.

Parramatta were also rumoured to be in the picture, but coach Brad Arthur said the club wasn't interested last week.

The 27-year-old half has a relationship with incoming coach Jason Demetriou, who will take over from Wayne Bennett.

While his form has been poor in Brisbane, Milford was once touted as one of the game's brightest young prospects and should be now entering the prime of his career.

Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison said the club were looking forward to having Milford on board.

“We’re really excited to have Anthony joining our Club in 2022,” Mr Ellison said.

“He comes to us highly recommended by Wayne Bennett and Jason Demetriou who both worked with him at the Broncos where he played a leading role in taking them to the 2015 Grand Final.

“He has a tremendous amount of experience for a man that’s only 27-years-of-age, we believe he has his best football in front of him, he will get the chance to work with coaches who were leading halves in Ben Hornby, John Morris and John Sutton as well as his former mentor when he was at his peak in Jason Demetriou, and we think a change of club into our system could see us unlock those brilliant performances from Anthony that all Rugby League fans remember fondly."

The contract is only a one-year deal with South Sydney, meaning Milford will again be playing for his future in the coming season.