Star Sydney Roosters' prop Siosiua Taukeiaho has been sensationally linked with a move to the English Super League.

According to a Yorkshire Live report out of England, the prop, who has become one of the best in the game and a vital cog in Trent Robinson's side, was offered big money for the move.

The Tongan star is contracted until the end of 2022, but the link was reportedly for next season, which would have seen him leave the Roosters early.

It's understood the 29-year-old never seriously considered the proposal however, and given his role within the Roosters' setup, it's hard to blame him.

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO

Lock Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Offloads 0.1

Try Assists 28.8

Tackles Made

He is approaching 150 first grade games, having made his debut for the Warriors in 2013, playing just one game, before turning out for the tri-colours for the first time in 2015.

Taukeiaho's current deal is said to be north of $600,000 per year, with the Roosters considering a play to keep him at the club beyond the end of the deal, although salary cap constraints and other pressing matters, such as Joseph Manu's contract situation, will leave it unsolved for some time to come.

Taukeiaho has struggled slightly with injury this year, and has made five of his 15 appearances from the bench, including Thursday's 28-0 win over the Parramatta Eels.