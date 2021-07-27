Kurt Mann has re-signed with the Newcastle Knights for a further two years, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2023.

Mann, a versatile utility who originally signed with the Knights as a hooker, has found a home in the centres in 2021, missing just four games this season.

The 28-year-old started his career at Newcastle's under 20's team before moving to Melbourne Storm where he made his professional debut in 2014.

Since moving to the Knights, Mann has become a consistent contributor, finishing second in the club's Danny Buderus Medal in 2020. The Queenslander was also recognised for his efforts beyond the Knights, being included in the 2020 Queensland Origin squad.

After the re-signing, Mann expressed his commitment to the Knights and his desire to remain in Newcastle.

“I love playing for the Knights and the start of my rugby league journey was here,” Mann said.

“I’m excited to be here now and extend my future with the Club.

“We’ve got a great team and are a real family-orientated Club.

“My partner loves it here and my kids will probably grow up supporting the Newcastle Knights as well.”

Mann joins fellow Knights Daniel and Jacob Saifiti in recommitting to the club, while young gun Kalyn Ponga is reportedly expected to turn down rival offers and remain in Newcastle.

It also follows news that the club have signed Dane Gagai for next season.