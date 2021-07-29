The Sydney Roosters have reportedly turned their eye to Melbourne Storm gun Brandon Smith as they look to replace Boyd Cordner.

While the club continues to grapple with their salary cap for coming seasons, with deals reportedly on the table for Angus Crichton and Joseph Manu, but The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Roosters have already reached out to Smith's management.

Smith, who is off contract at the end of 2022, will be free to talk to other clubs from November 1.

However, it was only days ago that reports surfaced suggesting Smith wouldn't be going anywhere at the end of his current deal.

With Dale Finucane on his way to Cronulla, it was understood the Storm are now ready to use that money to throw the way of Smith, who would be a guaranteed starter every week in the Melbourne system, whether that be at lock or hooker, pending on the fitness and form of Harry Grant and Tui Kamikamica.

But Smith's manger Stan Martin have told The Telegraph that Smith could be worth $1 million per season.

“The Roosters have expressed an interest,” Martin told the publication.

“We haven’t spoken about money or figures but they’ve indicated that they are very keen to chat come November 1.

“Daniel Anderson and Nick Politis both called me four or five weeks ago. (not long after Cordner announced his retirement.)

“There are four or five other clubs who are interested as well.”

It's understood those other clubs include the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans, with both clubs desperate for a first-choice hooker, despite the emergence of Jeremy Marshall-King and Erin Clark respectively.

With the St George Illawarra Dragons missing out on the signature of Dale Finucane and having cash to spend, it's thought they may also end up in the market for Smith come November 1. The club have previously been linked with the energetic forward.

The impact of Craig Bellamy agreeing to stay at the club long-term also remains to be seen, after the super coach announced a new five-year deal to stay in the Victorian capital earlier this week.