Reports suggest Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith won't be going anywhere at the completion of 2021.

It had been thought Smith was looking to be involved in a player swap deal which would have seen him leave Melbourne under the promise of becoming a starting hooker or lock.

However, with "The Cheese" starting a majority of Melbourne games recently and the signing of Dale Finucane by the Cronulla Sharks today, it's now thought Smith has no intentions of ditching Craig Bellamy and the Storm.

According to an Daily Telegraph report, the Storm wouldn't have allowed Storm to leave unless they received a player of similar quality.

However, given the quality, output and talent Smith brings to the Storm, as well as versatility being able to suit up at hooker, lock or in the front row, it's little surprise the Storm would be quietly very happy with the New Zealander's decision.

The 25-year-old who is approaching 100 first grade games and has also represented New Zealand on seven occasions, is on contract to the Storm until the end of 2022, meaning he could negotiate on his own with other clubs from November 1.

But it's understood that Finucane's departure will see a chunk of money go the way of Smith in an attempt to tie him to the Storm long-term as part of their future vision.

Bellamy is building a superb nucleus to replace the glory days of the Storm, with Smith joined by representative players Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, while Jahrome Hughes in the halves is also a New Zealand representative.