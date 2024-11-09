Canberra Raiders playmaker Adam Cook has reportedly made a decision on the next two years of his career after being named the 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year.

Returning to the Raiders this season after 24 months away from the club, Cook had a sensational season that saw him awarded the 2024 Brad Fittler Medal and play six matches in the NRL.

The 23-year-old's statistics in the reserve-grade competition saw him score 150 points and lead the competition in try assists (21) and line-break assists (20) as he helped guide the team to the finals before losing to eventual winners Newtown Jets.

He also provided brilliant coverage for Ethan Strange and Jamal Fogarty in the halves and started in five of his six appearances in the NRL - his season debut saw him make his long-awaited return to the competition after 1369 days.

Although the club has yet to confirm it, The Canberra Times is reporting that Adam Cook has re-signed with the club on a two-year contract and will be promoted to the Top 30 roster from 2025 onwards.

"There's talk around it, I'm still sorting it out," Cook told the publication at the start of August.