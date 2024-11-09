Matthew Lodge may be without an NRL team for next season at this moment, but this hasn't stopped him from making his debut in another sport.

Playing in the NRL since 2014 with five different teams, Lodge has become a journeyman in the competition but still has the talents to force his way into the team, whether it be as a starter or off the interchange bench.

Currently unsigned for next season, his future in the NRL is clouded in uncertainty but that hasn't stopped him from going down another path in the sporting circles.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, Lodge has been training in the boxing ring and is set to make his debut in the squared ring before Christmas.

Following in the footsteps of Paul Gallen, Justin Hodges, Ben Hannant and many others, Lodge is backing himself to exceed expectations and become a pay-per-view star over the next few years.

At the time of publication, no opponent has been lined up for Lodge, but rumours previously emerged that he could face off against Manly Sea Eagles teammate Josh Aloiai.