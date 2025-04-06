Gold Coast Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Dolphins utility Ray Stone, and Brisbane Broncos edge forward Brendan Piakura are all facing suspensions after the NRL's match review committee levelled seven charges from Saturday's games in Round 5.

The NRL's high tackle crackdown has raised eyebrows across the course of the weekend, and now the match review committee have held up their end, with the trio all hit with Grade 2 careless high tackle charges.

The Titans captain was sin binned in the first minute of the game against the Dolphins on Saturday for a high shot on Felise Kaufusi.

His Grade 2 charge - a first offence on his record - will see him receive a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or two matches with a loss at the judiciary.

Dolphins utility Ray Stone is in the same boat when it comes to punishment for his Grade 2 careless high tackle charge. He was sin binned for hitting Beau Fermor high during the 31st minute of the contest.

The other suspension came out of the late game, with Brendan Piakura also hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Terrell May which saw him sin binned.

Piakura, given it's a second offence on his rolling 12-month record, will face a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

The Broncos forward suffered a concussion late in the game and will be unavailable for at least next weekend regardless of whether he heads to the judiciary or not.

In the earlier game, Will Penisini was charged for a hip drop on Luciano Leilua, with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and a three-year incident-free discount seeing the Eels' centre facing a $750 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he fights and loses.

Other fines were handed out to Titans' prop Jaimin Jolliffee (Grade 1 careless high tackle), Beau Fermor (Grade 1 careless high tackle) and Kotoni Staggs (Grade 1 dangerous contact - tripping).

Jolliffee and Staggs both face $1000 fines with early guilty pleas, or $1500 if they fight and lose, while Fermor is eligible for a $750 fine with a three-year incident-free discount.

Royce Hunt (Tigers), J'maine Hopgood (Eels), Junior Paulo (Eels), Jack de Belin (Dragons), Dean Hawkins (Eels), Luca Moretti (Eels) and Max Plath (Dolphins) were all also placed on report throughout Saturday's triple header, but avoided match review committee charges.

The seven players charged have until midday (AEDT) on Monday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or fight their charges.