The schedule for the 2025 State of Origin series has reportedly been revealed with the QLD Maroons hosting the first match as they look to reclaim the shield from the NSW Blues.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, Queensland will host Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium, followed by Game 2 at Optus Stadium in Perth and lastly, Game 3 at Accor Stadium in New South Wales.

It is understood that a formal announcement will be made within the next two weeks but will not be changed bar any late changes or conflicts in the 2025 NRL draw.

2025 State of Origin Schedule

Game 1: Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, 28

Game 2: Optus Stadium, Perth, June 18

Game 3: Accor Stadium, New South Wales, July 9