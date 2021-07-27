TOOWOOMBA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 25: Paul Vaughan of the Dragons celebrates scoring a try during the round three NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Clive Berghofer Stadium on March 25, 2018 in Toowoomba, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Delisted St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan is understood to have agreed to a one-year deal with Canterbury.

As reported by The Daily TelegraphVaughan will remain out of the action for the rest of the 2021 season and is likely to pull on a Bulldogs jumper come Round 1 next year.

Canterbury will require their application to be approved by the NRL, and if so will add the former Kangaroos representative to their impressive recruitment list.

Vaughan was infamously cut from the Dragons earlier this month after hosting a dozen teammates at his home for a BBQ amid strict enforced lockdowns.

The veteran forward also received an eight-game ban for the incident, which he will serve as the current season draws to a close.

With his future in the competition facing an unclear path, the. Bulldogs now look to have handed the 30-year-old a lifeline.

Vaughan will join a star-studded group of arrivals at Belmore from 2022, with Storm star Josh Addo-Carr, Panthers trio Matt Burton, Tevita ZPangai-Junior and Brent Naden along with Dragons fullback Matt Dufty.

The growing list of high-profile are sure to hand Trent Barrett a major boost next season, as the Bulldogs face the likely reality of claiming the wooden spoon in 2021.