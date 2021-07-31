The Canberra Raiders have gone away from Caleb Aekins as their answer in the number one jersey in recent weeks, despite the season-ending injury to star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Now, with Bailey Simonsson, Harley Smith-Shields and Jordan Rapana all ahead of the former second-choice Canberra fullback, it would appear Aekins has his eyes firmly fixed on a deal overseas.

The news comes as a report from Yorkshire Live suggests Aekins may have a number of clubs interested.

It's understood St Helens could be interested in the 23-year-old after losing Lachlan Coote, while the Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils could also be interested.

The Centurions in particular have been heavily involved in the transfer market in recent weeks, reportedly going after both Gold Coast Titans' prop Sam Stone, and Cronulla Sharks outside back Nene Macdonald.

The Centurions are plastered to the wrong end of the table and looking desperately for re-enforcements as they attempt to avoid relegation.

This is Aekins' first season in Australia's national capital, having spent the past seasons at the Panthers where he was stuck behind Dylan Edwards.

It's unclear if the Raiders would be willing to let Aekins leave the club, however, with Nicoll-Klokstad likely to be fit once again next year, talented youngster Xavier Savage waiting in the wings and the club reportedly chasing Matt Dufty not so long ago.