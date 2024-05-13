A Queensland club is reportedly showing an interest in off-contract playmaker Dean Hawkins for next season.

Off-contract at the end of the season with the Rabbitohs, an exit from the club looks likely for Hawkins due to the arrival of Lewis Dodd from St Helens RLFC.

While he would be the perfect backup for Dodd and Cody Walker, the 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year may look to join a new team for more time at the first-grade level.

Called into the team to replace Lachlan Ilias earlier this season, Hawkins, unfortunately, sustained a quad injury that will see him spend a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Educated at Champagnat Catholic College in Pagewood, Hawkins had made 12 NRL appearances to date, debuting in Round 5 of the 2021 season against the Brisbane Broncos.

The Courier Mail has reported that the Gold Coast Titans have been linked to Dean Hawkins recently as coach Des Hasler is deciding on his halves combination for next season and beyond.

The Gold Coast Titans have a ton of free salary cap space to spend next season and will have an extra $1 million following the confirmed departure of second-rower David Fifita.

Fifita decided against trigging a player option in his contract with the club and looks all but certain to be joining the Sydney Roosters in the coming days.

One of the best forwards in the NRL, the representative forward decided to opt out of his contract with the Titans as it is understood that he has told those close to him that he wants to win a premiership.

The Herald has reported that the Sydney Roosters have offered him a four-year deal worth around $800,000 per season and has shunned a potential move to the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons.