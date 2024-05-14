The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley has confirmed no directive has been issued to match officials over contact to kickers following an incident which saw Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant penalised, sin binned and charged for minimal contact on Daniel Atkinson during Round 10.

Fans were left up in arms by the incident, with Grant not looking at Atkinson when he made minimal contact with the kicker's leg. Despite seemingly having no intent, he was sin binned and later charged by the match review committee.

Speaking during his weekly footy briefing at NRL headquarters on Monday, Annesley said it's a discretionary matter, and no change to the rule has been enforced.

"There has been no directive given to match officials or the match review committee about any supposed crackdown on incidents like that," Annesley said.

"That is purely a discretionary matter for the referees and bunker to use their judgement in determining what action should be taken in any incident of alleged foul play."

The issue around pressure on kickers has been one which has become more and more prevalent in the game in recent seasons, with increasing levels of scrutiny and penalties.

Annesley couldn't comment on the specifics of the Grant matter as it was a live judiciary matter, with Grant challenging the charge.

The NRL's head of football did however confirm a change to policy around high tackles being reviewed after a successful captain's challenge on Thursday evening for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Overruling a knock on, Manly challenged believing Tom Trbojevic had been hit high in the first instance, which was a view the bunker agreed with.

Annesley said that the contact shouldn't have been a penalty, and that from here on out, degree of force must be taken into account by officials reviewing potential high tackle situations.

"By any reasonable assessment of that contact, I don't believe that most people would think that is sufficient to uphold the decision of high contact," Annesley said.

"What we have done since this incident is that all bunker officials have been reminded that for a decision like this to be upheld, there has to be some degree of force involved in the tackle.

"This was insignificant and incidental. As a result, the challenge should not have been upheld."