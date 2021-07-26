The Cowboys are looking to secure the services of breakout centre Murray Taulagi as interest from rival clubs grows.

As reported by Fox Sports' George Clarke, North Queensland and Taulagi are nearing agreement on a two-year contract extension.

The deal will take Taulagi's tenure to the end of the 2023 season, whilst also upgrading his status on the Cowboys' list for this year.

MURRAY TAULAGI

Fullback Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 2.6

Tackle Breaks

The exceeding contract talks come as a trio of clubs south of the Tweed are understood to be eyeing the impressive speedster.

The Rabbitohs, Eels and Sharks have been linked to the 22-year-old, per Fox Sports' report.

Taulagi has flourished under Todd Payten in 2021, scoring 10 tries in his 16 appearances, taking his career tallies to 26 and 12 respectively.

The New Zealand born flyer has thrived in the company of an exciting pack of outside backs under Payten's tutelage this year, with Hamiso Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow making his Origin debut in the past month.

The pair of rising stars join Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt in the back, while Warriors centre Peta Hiku will join the Townsville club from next year.