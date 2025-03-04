The NRL has moved Friday night's match between the Dolphins and Rabbitohs from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane to CommBank Stadium in Sydney due to the impending impact of Cyclone Alfred.

The decision has however sparked criticism from some, including Dolphins player Kodi Nikorima's wife Bree Nikorima who expressed frustration over players being forced to leave their families behind to face the dangerous storm.

Cyclone Alfred is expected to bring destructive winds of up to 130 km/h, heavy rainfall and flooding, with Queensland authorities warning that millions of residents could be without power for up to three days.

In response, Dolphins players will travel to Sydney on Wednesday to avoid the worst of the storm.

The NRL confirmed the venue change on Tuesday, stating:

"The safety of players, fans and the community were the highest priority when considering the venue change.

"The NRL made the decision today to allow for the appropriate changes to be implemented and acknowledges and thanks both the Dolphins and the Rabbitohs for their approach and co-operation."

Despite the reasoning behind the move, Bree Nikorima (Kodi Nikorima's partner) was vocal on social media.

"Because a game of football is THAT important. Leaving the families behind to ride out the direct line of a cyclone alone," she posted to Instagram.

"Some (families) with no support at all.

"I'm six months pregnant with two young kids in an area that can flood. Disgusting. Do better, NRL."

The AFL also postponed two games in Queensland, including the Brisbane Lions' season opener, citing similar safety concerns. Brisbane Lions co-captain Lachie Neale went as far as saying he would have refused to play had the match gone ahead.

"I wouldn't have played, I would've stayed here with Jules and the kids," Neale said.

"Unless they were willing to fly families as well, which on short notice I'm not sure if they could've organised, but if they were able to fly families out of town and we could've sorted out the dog then I would've done it."

"I wouldn't have left Jules here with our three-year-old daughter and a 10-week-old little boy, so that would've been pretty hard to do."

While Dolphins CEO Terry Reader has not publicly commented, Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy confirmed that welfare teams are working with families to ensure they are supported during the cyclone.

"Our welfare people are all across it, they are the best in the business and we're making the families have everything they need to be as prepared as they can for the next few days," Donaghy said, speaking with Newscorp.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly defended the decision, stating that it was based on advice from Queensland authorities.

"Firstly, we hope everyone in Queensland and northern New South Wales are staying safe and following the advice of authorities with regards to protecting themselves in the face of Tropical Cyclone Alfred," Solly said.

"The advice we received from the QLD government was to move the game, and we have been able to accommodate the move."

As part of the venue swap agreement, the Dolphins' Round 17 clash against the Rabbitohs will now be played in Brisbane as a home game.

Ticket holders for Friday's original match at Suncorp Stadium will receive further updates from the club.