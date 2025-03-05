The Sydney Roosters have confirmed their leadership structure for the 2025 NRL season as they enter a new era after several high-profile players left at the end of last season.

For the first time in their careers, English international lock Victor Radley and QLD Maroons front-rower Lindsay Collins have been appointed vice-captains, while James Tedesco remains captain - a role he has held since 2021.

The club's leadership group also includes NSW Blues trio Angus Crichton, Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu, recruit Chad Townsend, ex-Kangaroo Nat Butcher and Sam Walker.

“James has been an outstanding leader for our Club. He is highly respected, and his professionalism and drive set the standard for those around him,” said coach Trent Robinson.

“Lindsay and Victor bring tremendous energy and commitment, and their leadership qualities continue to grow.

"We have a strong group of players who understand what it means to represent the Sydney Roosters, and this leadership group will play a key role in driving our standards in 2025."