Parramatta's preparations for the 2025 NRL season have taken a hit, with captain and star playmaker Mitchell Moses undergoing further scans on a lingering foot injury.

With backup half Dean Hawkins also sidelined, newly signed Ronald Volkman will take over the No.7 jersey, while Dylan Brown will assume increased playmaking responsibility amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

Moses is experiencing soreness in the same foot that required surgery last year, with a screw inserted to aid recovery.

Initial scans have failed to identify the cause of the discomfort, prompting further testing on Wednesday.

"Mitch is experiencing soreness from a previous injury," coach Jason Ryles confirmed to Newscorp.

"We're taking a cautious approach to ensure his foot heals properly and he can play his best football for the team.

"We will continue to monitor Mitch's recovery and make an assessment on a return date next week."

The timing of Moses' setback is a major concern for the Eels, with Volkman, who missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury, as the only available specialist halfback.

Moses' absence at the start of the season could significantly impact the Eels' early form, especially given his recent appointment as club captain following Clint Gutherson's departure.