There may not be a great deal of on-field action this weekend as preparations for Origin 3 hit fever pitch, but there has been a large amount of news off it.

Broncos table enormous offer to keep Haas

Following in the footsteps of the North Queensland Cowboys and Jason Taumalolo, reports suggest Payne Haas has been offered a new ten-year, ten-million dollar deal at the Brisbane Broncos.

The deal would keep Haas at Red Hill until the end of 2031.

It would also see a dramatic increase for the representative prop, who has quickly become one of the best in the game. He is currently said to be earning $550,000 per season.

Interest in Haas across the competition has been thought to be high, despite the Broncos' poor performance on the NRL competition ladder.

Connor Watson reportedly ready to explore contract options

The Newcastle Knights have reportedly been turned down by Connor Watson, who is off-contract at the end of the year.

The Knights are apparently very keen on Watson to sign an extension, but the offer has fallen short of Watson's expectations, causing him to "pick up the phone" and call other coaches.

Watson did say he would prefer to remain in the Hunter Valley, but is unsure if the salary cap at Newcastle will allow it.

The 25-year-old has been something of a revelation this year, playing across multiple positions for the Knights.

Bulldogs enter the race for Tevita Pangai Junior

Tevita Pangai Junior is reportedly going to be hunted by both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers as he searches for a new club.

The unwanted Brisbane Broncos' star has been the topic of much debate, with the Tigers opting out, then back in, and the Bulldogs now reportedly joining the race.

It's understood the Canterbury deal is worth $700,000 per season over a three-year period.

Half of the NRL goes hunting Melbourne lock

Eight clubs are rumoured to be chasing Melbourne Storm lock Dale Finucane, with the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos all showing interest.

That is on top of the Melbourne Storm still wanting to keep their club co-captain.

It's understood the Storm are unlikely to have the cap space to keep Finucane however, and a new club awaits.

Underused duo have England calling

Reports speculating that both Cronulla Sharks' winger Nene Macdonald and Gold Coast Titans forward Sam Stone could be on their way to England have emerged.

The Leigh Centurions, who are battling to avoid relegation and haven't won a game all year, could make a mid-year move for the NRL duo.

Macdonald is yet to make it onto the field in first grade this year for the Sharks, while Stone has played just five games on the Gold Coast.

Rabbitohs discussing shock offer for Milford

Anthony Milford, who has been told he won't be required in Brisbane after 2021, is reportedly in the sights of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The club are currently working on re-signing Dane Gagai, but with the outside back attracting interest for a deal the Rabbitohs don't want to do, South Sydney have begun to turn their attention to what might be next.

Milford has shown his class and potential during the early days in Brisbane, as well as during his time at the Raiders, and while it isn't a deal likely to excite Rabbitohs' fans, the likely cut-price nature of it could leave Souths with a bargain buy.

OFFICIAL: Roosters' lock to head north

The Gold Coast Titans have bolstered their forward ranks for 2022 and beyond, with Roosters' lock Isaac Liu agreeing to a new deal with the club.

In news which broke on Wednesday, Liu, who has played 192 games for the Roosters and has also played for the New Zealand national team, will be a prized recruit for the Titans.

With the Titans holding one of the worst defensive records in the competition, Liu will be expected to bolster their middle third defence.

Coach confirms Jaydn Su'A has a new deal

It's been rumoured for the last week that out of favour South Sydney second-rower Jaydn Su'A would be on his way to the St George Illawarra Dragons, and Wayne Bennett confirmed it talking to the media during the week.

"I think that's true," said Bennett.

"South Sydney couldn't offer him another contract under the salary cap, so I'm pleased he's got another club."

Su'A has been out of the Rabbitohs' plans, going from State of Origin Game 1 to reserve grade in a matter of weeks, although he was recalled for Friday night's win over the Cowboys.

Dragons reportedly hunting George Burgess

Reports suggest the Dragons are out to continue bolstering their forward line. On top of Jaydn Su'A, as well as being in the race for Dale Finucane, it's been suggested the club want to sign George Burgess with immediate effect.

The former South Sydney premiership winner, who returned to England, failed to play more than half a season for Warrington, but recovered from injury, the Red V are said to be interested.

While he is yet to officially agree to a deal, it's reported the dynamic between Burgess and the Dragons was moving quickly.

Cowboys going all in for Storm star

North Queensland are ramping up their pursuit of Melbourne star Dale Finucane.

The New South Wales representative is reportedly being chased by a number of clubs with Melbourne also keen to keep him in the sporting capital.

According to Brent Read on Triple M, Finucane is considered a top priority by the Cowboys and they are now willing to up their original two-year offer in a bid to lure him up to Townsville.

Matt Dufty joins Bullldogs

St George fullback Matt Dufty will join Canterbury in 2022.

Fox League reporter James Hooper broke the news during live coverage of the Bulldogs clash against the Sydney Roosters, confirming the in-demand fullback will switch alliances in 2022 and the Bulldogs confirmed the news Sunday morning.

In a statement on the club's website, Bulldogs Chief Executive Aaron Warburton said the club is excited about what Dufty can bring in 2022.

