South Sydney Rabbitohs' coach has confirmed Jaydn Su'A has signed a contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

While it's yet to be officially announced by the Dragons, who have been rather busy dealing with an off-field incident this week, the Dragons have reportedly been dipping into the transfer market at all ends.

Reports have already emerged surrounding their pursuit for Will Hopoate, George Burgess and a short-term deal for Jamayne Taunoa-Brown as the club look to deal with an influx of suspensions following the incident at the now-sacked Paul Vaughan's house.

While all those deals hang in the air as reports, the Su'A deal to the Dragons has been reported for the best part of a week and with South Sydney already confirming there is no room for the discarded Origin player next year, it may come as no surprise that their cross-town rivals in red and white would like to make the signing official.

Bennett said Su'A had told him the deal was official, rumoured to be for three years in Wollongong.

"I think that's true," said Bennett.

"South Sydney couldn't offer him another contract under the salary cap, so I'm pleased he's got another club.

"He's happy with the deal, he spoke to me about it and I'm happy for him."

Su'A has all but been left out by Bennett in the past few weeks since playing the opening game of the State of Origin series and fears to be out of favour at Redfern.

He has been recalled for this weekend's game with the North Queensland Cowboys, however, that is only a result of both Jai Arrow and Cameron Murray being called away for Origin duty.