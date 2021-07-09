The Wests Tigers are understood to be back in the race to land out-of-favour Broncos second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Tigers have re-emerged in the chase to land the 25-year-old's signature and contend with frontrunners Canterbury.

The Bulldogs have been tipped to secure the services of Pangai Junior on an immediate deal, but Wests' late push could place negotiations into a whirlwind.

According to renowned reporter Michael Chammas, Canterbury have placed a three-year deal on the table for Pangai Junior, worth close to $700,000-per-year.

Currently tied to his current club until the end of next year, the Broncos would likely be required to pay a percentage of Pangai Junior's next deal until the 2023 season.

The Tigers are pushing to land the back-rower on an immediate deal, which is likely to have placed further pressure on the Bulldogs, who are believed to be keen on signing the Tongan international from 2022 onwards.

It has been a chaotic past month for Pangai Junior, who was notified by the Broncos that he is free to assess his options elsewhere despite being contracted until the end of 2022.

The Broncos forward was also hit with a lengthy suspension for a crusher tackle in the same week.

Reports had also emerged of Kevin Walters' confidence in retaining Pangai Junior and fellow forward Matt Lodge for the remainder of the 2021 season, with the latter having since departed for the New Zealand Warriors.