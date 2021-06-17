The Brisbane Broncos have given permission for star forward Tevita Pangai Junior to speak with other clubs.

The Broncos released a statement on Thursday night following reports from The Australian that linked the gun second-rower to the Wests Tigers.

Club chief executive Dave Donaghy said the decision comes amid a review of the club’s playing group and future aspirations.

“Given our position, we are reviewing our roster and sometimes that involves some challenging discussions,” Donaghy said in the club-released statement.

“In saying that, our discussions with Tevita have been open, honest and respectful.

“In an ideal world, these calls would be made post-season, but free agency in the NRL does not enable that.”

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR

Second-Row Broncos ROUND 15 STATS 33

Tackles Made 4

Tackle Breaks 116

All Run Metres

Shortly after the Broncos’ 46-0 defeat at the hands of the Rabbitohs at home on Thursday night, Pangai Junior told Channel Nine that he will look to clear up his future in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got one game in the next three weeks so I’d love to get my future sorted in the next three weeks. I haven’t thought about (where I might go),” he said.

Tevita Pangai Jnr reveals that the Broncos told him he's free to look elsewhere. 😮 Where should he go? 🤔 Stream the post match: https://t.co/DSYLt9rVAv#9WWOS #NRL #NRLBroncosSouths pic.twitter.com/Pt8s3D9qoy — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) June 17, 2021

“I thought I was on contract but contracts don’t mean much these days. I’ve got to cop it on the chin and get my manager to do his job.”

Reports opened last month of the Tigers’ potential interest in Pangai Junior and Jamayne Isaako, with Wests coach Michael Maguire and club CEO Justin Pascoe reportedly keeping tabs on the pair in Queensland.