Wests Tigers head coach Michael Maguire, along with CEO Justin Pascoe and head of recruitment Adam Hartigan, were spotted boarding a Brisbane bound flight on Wednesday morning.

Fox Sports are understood to have contacted Justin Pascoe in regards to his movements that Wednesday, with the Wests chief executive swiftly replying: “Just come up to fish with dad and Madge mate!!!!!”

Interesting time of year to take time off for a fishing trip….

Fox League’s reports suggest Maguire and co are keeping close tabs on Broncos duo Tevita Pangai Junior and Jamayne Isaako.

TRANSFER NEWS: Mitchell Pearce linked to shock Sharks move

Despite their contracts both ending at the end of 2022, Pangai Junior and Isaako would join fellow Broncos duo Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden on the 2021 departure list should they leave Red Hill.

Moreover, this would essentially free up a lot of financial room for the battling Broncos to rebuild and strengthen their 2022 roster.

Maguire’s coaching background with the current New Zealand Kiwis side is an association that could see Isaako joining the tigers.

Isaako’s skill set in the back field would see him fit into a Tigers outfit everyday of the week with the potential of forming a deadly combination with centres Adam Doueihi and Joey Leilua.

The addition of Pangai Junior would be a huge bonus for Maguire’s Tigers outfit as the Broncos’ forward is currently ranked second in the NRL for offloads with 27, behind Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch.

The Broncos have been closely linked with Storm fullback Nicho Hynes, who would find little competition from Isaako to claim the No.1 jumper under Kevin Walters.