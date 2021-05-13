The Brisbane Broncos’ signing of Souths halfback Adam Reynolds is potentially the beginning of a spending splurge.

The addition of Reynolds for the 2022 season is a huge boost for the battling Broncos, who currently sit 14th on the ladder.

An out-of-form Anthony Milford and the loss of two of their young stars Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden has pushed the club to search for new talent to assist the club’s potential re-build.

With a severe lack of depth in the Broncos backline, more specifically in the back field, Fox League’s James Hooper believes that fellow South Sydney teammates Jaydn Su’A and Dane Gagai are on the Broncos’ radar, along with Panthers second rower Kurt Capewell and Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes.

“They have a number of gun players on the radar,” Hooper told NRL360.

“A couple of his South Sydney teammates in Dane Gagai and Jaydn Su’A. Also Kurt Capewell from the Penrith Panthers and Nicho Hynes from the Melbourne Storm.

“I think they will get one of either Gagai or Su’A, just not certain which one yet. There is a suggestion Su’A might want to return home to Brisbane for family reasons.

“They land one of them and a couple of other key signatures and it’s a brand new ball game for Brisbane.”

Hooper reported that Su’A could be a favourite for the struggling Brisbane side as there is room to believe that he may want to return to Brisbane for family reasons.

Paul Kent shares a similar viewpoint to James Hooper, however, has strongly iterated to invest in the youth reporting that, “the priority for the Broncos should be Nicho Hynes.”

“They’ve got some good outside backs coming through and they’ve already got plenty of strike on the edges. Nicho Hynes needs to be the priority.”