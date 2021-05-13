The Brisbane Broncos’ signing of Souths halfback Adam Reynolds is potentially the beginning of a spending splurge.
The addition of Reynolds for the 2022 season is a huge boost for the battling Broncos, who currently sit 14th on the ladder.
An out-of-form Anthony Milford and the loss of two of their young stars Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden has pushed the club to search for new talent to assist the club’s potential re-build.
RELATED: Titans joins race for off-contract Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford
With a severe lack of depth in the Broncos backline, more specifically in the back field, Fox League’s James Hooper believes that fellow South Sydney teammates Jaydn Su’A and Dane Gagai are on the Broncos’ radar, along with Panthers second rower Kurt Capewell and Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes.
“They have a number of gun players on the radar,” Hooper told NRL360.
“A couple of his South Sydney teammates in Dane Gagai and Jaydn Su’A. Also Kurt Capewell from the Penrith Panthers and Nicho Hynes from the Melbourne Storm.
“I think they will get one of either Gagai or Su’A, just not certain which one yet. There is a suggestion Su’A might want to return home to Brisbane for family reasons.
“They land one of them and a couple of other key signatures and it’s a brand new ball game for Brisbane.”
Embed from Getty Images
Hooper reported that Su’A could be a favourite for the struggling Brisbane side as there is room to believe that he may want to return to Brisbane for family reasons.
Paul Kent shares a similar viewpoint to James Hooper, however, has strongly iterated to invest in the youth reporting that, “the priority for the Broncos should be Nicho Hynes.”
“They’ve got some good outside backs coming through and they’ve already got plenty of strike on the edges. Nicho Hynes needs to be the priority.”
Rumour has it they are trying to swap Matt Lodge for David Klemmer. I think that would be a great deal. I think Hynes is a smart move cause the storm can’t offer him the fullback role or much money which the broncos can use to their advantage.
As for the other ideas I’m not the biggest fan. Kurt Capewell would be good if he’s not to expensive. But Su’a and Gagai would both cost quite abit. Alternatively, I think Staggs should stay in the centres, and instead throw Corey Norman or Aiden Sezer a cheap deal. Both have good running games, kicking games and more experience. Then get some cheap back ups like Tevita Funa, Billy Walters and Bunty Afoa.
1. Hynes
2. Issako
3. Farnworth
4. Staggs
5. Oates/Funa
6. Norman/Sezer
7. Reynolds
8. Klemmer
9. Turpin
10. Haas
11. Capewell
12. Pangai Jr
13. Carrigan
14. Walters/Paix
15. Fleger
16. Bullemor
17. Riki/Piakura
In Reynolds you have one of the best goal kickers in the game, you have a more experienced spine which poses a real threat. In the middle you two big impressive props to lay the platform.
On the left edge you will get targeted but Capewell will help cover, on the right you have Reynolds Staggs Pangai Jr and Oates/Funa which posses loads of size and power.