With Adam Reynolds inking a three year deal with the Brisbane Broncos and Coach Kevin Walters’ plans to move Kotoni Staggs into the halves, Anthony Milford’s future with the club is in deep peril.

Struggling with form over the last two seasons, the $1 million-a-year half has simply not lived up to the hype.

Milford’s on-field struggles became apparent when coach Kevin Walters had to drop the half down to reserve grade for the first time in his career.

ANTHONY MILFORD

Five-Eighth Broncos ROUND 9 STATS 213

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Additionally, Gold Coast have expressed an intrigue in the Samoan international and according to Channel Seven the Titans have “opened discussions” with Milford’s management.

This has come from the fact that Titans half Ash Taylor has struggled this season under a high paying salary, however Taylor has nominated to take a pay-cut to stay at the Titans.

With his contract ending at this year it’s fair to say that Milford will have to assess other options outside of Brisbane.

Luckily for the 26-year-old, the Sydney-based Cronulla Sharks have also shown a strong liking.

With Shaun Johnson’s slow and disappointing return from an achilles injury this could look like a realistic move at this stage.

Johnson has been tipped as another halfback to depart the Shire ahead of next season, potentially following Chad Townsend out the door in Cronulla.