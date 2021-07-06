GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 08: Tevita Pangai of the Broncos runs the ball during the round 17 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on July 8, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Canterbury are set to land the signature of Broncos second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior on an immediate deal, per 7 News' Chris Garry.

In a report from Tuesday evening, Garry revealed that the Bulldogs are set to sign the controversial forward to a multi-year deal that will see the 25-year-old head south of the Tweed in the coming weeks.

It has been a whirlwind past month for Pangai Junior, who was notified by the Broncos that he is free to assess his options elsewhere despite being contracted until the end of 2022.

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR
Prop
Broncos
2021 SEASON AVG
121.3
All Run Metres
0.2
Tries
3.1
Tackle Breaks

The Broncos forward was also hit with a lengthy suspension for a crusher tackle in the same week.

Reports had also emerged of Kevin Walters' confidence in retaining Pangai Junior and fellow forward Matt Lodge for the remainder of the 2021 season, with the latter having since departed for the New Zealand Warriors.

The Tigers and Dragons had been closely linked to Pangai Junior's services, with several other NRL rivals having reportedly weighed up a move for the out-of-favour forward, but some have retracted their interest.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Broncos is tackled by Tyrone Peachey of the Titans during the round 13 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on June 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

However, the Bulldogs now look set to pounce on the unwanted big-man, as Canterbury coach Trent Barrett continues to bolster his list.

Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr and Penrith duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden will head to Belmore at the conclusion of this season as the Bulldogs look to steer their fate back toward the top-eight.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. 1 Josh Addo-carr
    2 Jayden Okunbur
    3 Will Hopoate / Brent Naden
    4 Nic Cotric
    5 Corey Allan
    6 Matt Burton
    7 Jake Averillo

    8 Tevita Pangai-Jnr
    9 JMK
    10 Luke Thompson
    11 Raymond Faitala-Mariner
    12 Adam Elliot
    13 Josh Jackson

    14 Jackson Topine
    15 Renouf Atoni
    16 Ofahiki Ogden
    17 Jack Hetherington

    18Doorey
    19Flanagan
    20Stimson
    21Waddell
    22Wakeham