Canterbury are set to land the signature of Broncos second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior on an immediate deal, per 7 News' Chris Garry.

In a report from Tuesday evening, Garry revealed that the Bulldogs are set to sign the controversial forward to a multi-year deal that will see the 25-year-old head south of the Tweed in the coming weeks.

It has been a whirlwind past month for Pangai Junior, who was notified by the Broncos that he is free to assess his options elsewhere despite being contracted until the end of 2022.

The Broncos forward was also hit with a lengthy suspension for a crusher tackle in the same week.

Reports had also emerged of Kevin Walters' confidence in retaining Pangai Junior and fellow forward Matt Lodge for the remainder of the 2021 season, with the latter having since departed for the New Zealand Warriors.

The Tigers and Dragons had been closely linked to Pangai Junior's services, with several other NRL rivals having reportedly weighed up a move for the out-of-favour forward, but some have retracted their interest.

However, the Bulldogs now look set to pounce on the unwanted big-man, as Canterbury coach Trent Barrett continues to bolster his list.

Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr and Penrith duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden will head to Belmore at the conclusion of this season as the Bulldogs look to steer their fate back toward the top-eight.