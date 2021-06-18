Broncos second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior has been handed a four-game suspension by the NRL following a crusher tackle on South Sydney’s Cameron Murray.

Pangai Junior has been charged with a grade one offence for the incident involving Murray in the 26th minute of Thursday night’s clash between the Broncos and Rabbitohs.

The Bunnies ended the evening victors to the tune of 46-0 at Suncorp Stadium, with Pangai Junior’s charge souring the Queensland club’s evening.

Pangai Junior will miss three weeks of action with an early guilty, with the lengthy charge coming due to his judiciary record over the past two seasons.

TRANSFER NEWS: Warriors eyeing Broncos forward, international star

The suspension follows the news that the Broncos have allowed their gun forward to assess his options elsewhere, with an immediate release to the Wests Tigers reportedly on the cards.

The 25-year-old has played 96 games for the Broncos since making his debut in 2016.