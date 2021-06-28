Broncos forwards Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge now look set to remain at Red Hill for at least the remainder of the season, with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters understood to be keen on holding onto a number of key players in 2021.

According to 7 News’ Chris Garry, Walters is hoping to keep his current pack together and build a stable personnel frame within the club for the foreseeable future.

BRONCOS BACKFLIP- Lodge and Pangai now going nowhere. They will see out the season with Brisbane. Kev wants stability. The speculation clearly impacting the team. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) June 28, 2021

Reports emerged in the past weeks of a reported players revolt at the Broncos, with Pangai Junior allowed to assess his options elsewhere for next season.

Lodge has also been linked to an immediate exit from the club, while the futures of 13 other Broncos players remain up in the air as they are yet to recommit to the club.

Walters has looked to revitalise his roster and bring in experienced talent to bolster the club’s hopes of returning to the top-eight.

In doing so, the club have managed to lure South skipper Adam Reynolds and Storm outside-back Brenko Lee to deals from 2022, but it has been his current playing group that have caused concerns.

Despite already locking away a bevy of young, vital talent for the future, the likes of Lodge and Pangai Junior have looked to be unsettled during this season.

The growing angst within the club looks to be taking a toll on the Broncos’ performance on the field, with the club currently placed 16th on the ladder and facing the reality of potentially claiming a second-straight wooden spoon.

Lodge is currently contracted to the club until the end of next year and holds options in his favour to extend his stay with the Broncos for 2023 and 2024.

Pangai Junior is also contracted for 2022 and is sure to gain interest from rival clubs for next season and beyond.