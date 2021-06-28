GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 08: Tevita Pangai of the Broncos runs the ball during the round 17 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on July 8, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Broncos forwards Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge now look set to remain at Red Hill for at least the remainder of the season, with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters understood to be keen on holding onto a number of key players in 2021.

According to 7 News’ Chris Garry, Walters is hoping to keep his current pack together and build a stable personnel frame within the club for the foreseeable future.

Reports emerged in the past weeks of a reported players revolt at the Broncos, with Pangai Junior allowed to assess his options elsewhere for next season.

Lodge has also been linked to an immediate exit from the club, while the futures of 13 other Broncos players remain up in the air as they are yet to recommit to the club.

Walters has looked to revitalise his roster and bring in experienced talent to bolster the club’s hopes of returning to the top-eight.

In doing so, the club have managed to lure South skipper Adam Reynolds and Storm outside-back Brenko Lee to deals from 2022, but it has been his current playing group that have caused concerns.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 06: Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs in action during the round five NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at UOW Jubilee Oval on April 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Despite already locking away a bevy of young, vital talent for the future, the likes of Lodge and Pangai Junior have looked to be unsettled during this season.

The growing angst within the club looks to be taking a toll on the Broncos’ performance on the field, with the club currently placed 16th on the ladder and facing the reality of potentially claiming a second-straight wooden spoon.

Lodge is currently contracted to the club until the end of next year and holds options in his favour to extend his stay with the Broncos for 2023 and 2024.

Pangai Junior is also contracted for 2022 and is sure to gain interest from rival clubs for next season and beyond.