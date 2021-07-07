The St George Illawarra Dragons have already announced the signing of one Rabbitoh, and now they are reportedly going after another who played for the club.

According to multiple reports, George Burgess, who returned to England at the end of his stint with South Sydney in 2019, is reportedly on the Dragons' radar as they hunt for a replacement for the sacked Paul Vaughan.

The Dragons have been busy in the transfer market since Vaughan's axing, with reports they have signed Jaydn Su'A, and that Jamayne Taunoa-Brown will join the club on a three-week deal while their multitude of suspensions are served.

It was The Daily Telegraph's Paul Kent who broke the news on NRL 360 last night.

“He’ll agree tonight, George Burgess, which is a big shock,” Kent said.

While the club are yet to respond to the rumours, it's understood Burgess has spent much of the year rehabilitating a hip injury he suffered playing for Wigan. The club released him after making just eight appearances in the 2020 English Super League season.

The signing of Burgess would be an intriguing prospect for the Dragons, and one fans may not necessarily agree with after finishing up at South Sydney in 2019.

He would, however, bring with him a wealth of experience which could assist some of the club's younger players such as Blake Lawrie, Josh Kerr and Jackson Ford.

Burgess has 150 NRL appearances to go with his eight in the Super League, while he has also represented the English national team on eight occasions. He also won the 2014 NRL premiership with the Rabbitohs, alongside brother Sam.