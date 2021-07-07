St George Illawarra are continuing in their play to combat the aftermath of their recent COVID-19 player-related breach which saw Paul Vaughan delisted and a further 12 players handed suspensions.

The Dragons will look to spread those suspensions across the next month of action, but will still need aid from the NRL to keep their competitiveness alive.

To do so, the league is understood to have allowed the Dragons to land rival players on short-term deals, with The Australian reporting that the Kogarah club could land Warriors prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown to a three-game contract.

Embed from Getty Images

SIGNING NEWS: Dragons set to land Origin-calibre forward

Brown has played just the nine games this season, with his latest coming in Round 12 for the Auckland-based club.

The Warriors would see a short loan deal as a helping hand in Taunoa-Brown's development and would fill spots available at the Dragons in the coming weeks in what would be a win-win outcome for all parties.

While the NRL doesn't have a permanent loan transfer system in place, it has been utilised in the past, with the Warriors calling on several players from rival clubs for spells throughout the 2020 season due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

The league is believed to be weighing up the introduction of loan moves for the future of the game, with past trials becoming great successes for clubs that have been involved in short-term deals.

Embed from Getty Images

RELATED: Broncos rule out move for delisted Dragon

Should Taunoa-Brown land in the Red V in the coming weeks, he would be called into action to fill the void left by Vaughan and a number of suspended St George Illawarra players.

Taunoa-Brown made his NRL debut with the Warriors last season and went on to play 19 out of 20 matches for the year.