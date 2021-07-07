The Brisbane Broncos have ruled out any possible move for delisted Dragon Paul Vaughan, with the veteran forward reportedly one of three veterans offered to the Queensland club.

As reported by The Courier Mail, Vaughan was placed on the table for the Broncos to consider following his release from St George Illawarra in the fallout of the club's shock COVID-19 breach.

Newly appointed head of football Ben Ikin has already put a line through a move for the former New South Wales second-rower, but has stated there remains to be plenty of transfer discussions in the works as the 2021 season enters it's run home.

“No, we won’t be making an offer for Paul Vaughan,” Ikin told News Corp.

“There are a number of props around but Vaughan just doesn’t fit in with what we’re considering in terms of roster planning.

“I won’t go into too much detail but there are a couple of scenarios at play between now and the end of the season about what we need to fill, how we fill it, and how much money we’ve got to fill it.

“It’s a moving feast at the moment. The player market is so fluid that we’ve got multiple scenarios.”

According to renowned reporter Peter Badel, unwanted Sharks veteran Aaron Woods and Raiders forward Ryan James have been offered to the Broncos, with the club looking to bolster it's front pack.

Brisbane recently farewelled prop Matt Lodge to the New Zealand Warriors on an immediate deal, while out-of-favour second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior is reportedly nearing a move to the Bulldogs.

It is understood that the Broncos currently hold $300,000 to spend on bolstering their forward stocks, and had weighed up a move for Vaughan following his exit from Kogarah.

Coach Kevin Walters will look to add some much-needed experience to his youthful squad, whether that be for the remainder of this year or from 2022.

The club have already secured the services of Origin representative trio Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell and Brenko Lee from next year.