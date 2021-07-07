St George Illawarra are understood to have secured the signature of Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su'A to a three-year deal.

As reported by Fox Sports' Lara Pitt, a deal between the two parties that will see the Bunnies gun head to Kogarah is reportedly done.

More news out of the Dragons 👉🏻 looks like the three year Jaydn Su’a deal is done — Lara Pitt (@LaraPitt_) July 7, 2021

Su'A has previously been linked to a return to the Brisbane Broncos, but according to Pitt's report, will now remain in New South Wales in a venture to the Red V.

It was revealed by Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett last month that the 23-year-old wouldn't be at Redfern past the 2021 season.

Bennett stated at the time that his former club would be a perfect suitor for the Origin-calibre second-rower.

“He would be a good asset for the Broncos," Bennett told The Courier Mail.

Embed from Getty Images

"He has played a lot of NRL now, he is quite a handy forward on that edge position where he could add something to the Broncos.

“The Broncos are an option for him. He is a Queensland kid, he didn’t want to leave Brisbane in the first place, but he did leave Brisbane and I’m sure his heart is still in Brisbane.”

With the Dragons now set to lock away the forward, it'll be a major boost for coach Anthony Griffin, who is continuing to battle the fallout of the club's recent COVID breach that involved 13 players.

Veteran forward Paul Vaughan has since been delisted by the club, opening up a void in Griffin's forward pack along with roughly $800,000 in salary space.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Su'A will head to the Saints on an immediate deal or from the start of the 2022 campaign.