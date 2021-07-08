The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly weighing up a potential offer for dumped Broncos' half Anthony Milford.

According to a Fox Sports report, the club are waiting on a final decision from Dane Gagai before deciding whether to chase Milford.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's understood the Rabbitohs have offered their representative outside back a one-year contract, having baulked at Gagai's ask of three years.

The 30-year-old has been inconsistent at club level for some time, despite his continued strong performances for Queensland in the State of Origin arena.

It's led to running jokes regarding Gagai needing to wear his Maroon jumper under the Rabbitohs' one each week.

Jokes aside, it has been rumoured that both the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels are in the picture to sign Gagai. The Eels may be looking for a replacement to Blake Ferguson, although Haze Dunster is the way of the future for the blue and gold, while Waqa Blake's form is also hot-and-cold at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knights, on the other hand, have plenty of underperforming outside backs, and the signing of Gagai in the Hunter makes a lot of sense.

South Sydney have indicated they may be willing to negotiate with Gagai though. Better on-field form this year has seen the outside back score eight tries in 13 appearances for Wayne Bennett's side.

With Jason Demetriou to take over the coaching next year however, the speculation of South Sydney chasing Milford is unlikely to sit well with fans of the club.

Unable to get the inexperienced roster around him at the Broncos out of a major slump either last year, or this year, Kevin Walters has only played the former Raiders star once since Round 10.

It's been a dramatic fall from grace for Milford, who was once touted as the next big thing. The now 189-game veteran still has the tools to succeed though, and moving to a club where he won't be the sole organiser may be a good option.

In saying that, the Rabbitohs have young halves coming through who they are keen to hand the club over too, and with the departure of Adam Reynolds, a halves pairing of Cody Walker and Anthony Milford would make little sense at Redfern, given both are predominantly ball runners.