Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has confirmed he wants more of his players in the NSW Blues State of Origin side, and suggested Cameron McInnes should be picked.

The Sharks sit at the top of the NRL ladder after ten rounds of the competition having enjoyed a stunning nine and one start to the new season.

Their win over the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening was the latest tick for the club, who commenced the toughest stretch of their season to date with the game in the Victorian capital.

As it stands however, few Sharks players outside of Nicho Hynes - who actually missed the game against the Storm - are in the mix to be picked for the Origin arena.

Jesse Ramien has been the most publically linked player with the side, while the likes of Blayke Brailey and McInnes could also feature.

Fitzgibbon said he wants to see more of his players handed an opportunity however.

"Of course we would [like to see more players in the Origin side]," Fitzgibbon said during his post-match press conference after the win over the Victorian-based side who themselves sit in third spot on the NRL ladder at the conclusion of Round 10.

"I think for a number of reasons, the experience they gain and playing at the elite level is beneficial to your team by the time they come back.

"There is a bit of work to do around the period when you lose players, but it's worth it because they get better from the experience and who doesn't want to have the privilege of coaching someone who plays Origin?

"I think it would be awesome for them, and I don't think the way some of them are going that they'd let anyone down, put it that way."

McInnes is a player who, while always putting out strong performances for his club side, has never played for the Blues.

The lock, who can also line up at dummy half however, has come into calculations following the injury to Cameron McInnes, and also the issue of New South Wales struggling to use a number 14 effectively last year.

Michael Maguire has promised he will pick his side on form, and Fitzgibbon said you couldn't ask for more than what McInnes will bring.

"As far as Origin qualities go, what more do you want in a player?" Fitzgibbon asked.

"Cam can play a couple of different roles at that level too. He has displayed Origin-like qualities for a long time now, so I'd love to see him get a crack.

"Ultimately, there is a selection process and we have to respect the fact that there are a number of candidates there, but I'd love to see him get a crack."

The Blues will pick their side for Game 1 after Round 12.