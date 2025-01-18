The difference between success and failure can come down to a decision.

Whether it be a player selection, an interchange, or even recruitment decisions, NRL coaches are under constant pressure to get it right.

Today we look at ten decisions that NRL coaches will be forced to make in 2025.

Not all of these will be season defining but all hold their own importance.

Let us know in the comments of any big questions facing coaches in 2025 that we may have missed.