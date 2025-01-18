The difference between success and failure can come down to a decision.
Whether it be a player selection, an interchange, or even recruitment decisions, NRL coaches are under constant pressure to get it right.
Today we look at ten decisions that NRL coaches will be forced to make in 2025.
Not all of these will be season defining but all hold their own importance.
Let us know in the comments of any big questions facing coaches in 2025 that we may have missed.
10. Todd Payten: Robson replacement
2025 hasn't even yet kicked off but Todd Payten is being forced to think about 2026 already.
News that their Origin hooker is heading for Bondi in 2026 means the Cowboys need to start looking for their future, right now.
Jayden Brailey has long been linked with a move away from Newcastle. Tom Chester's injury curse has cost him a potential audition in the role.
Whether the replacement is in the ranks, or to be recruited, Payten has been given a headache he probably didn't see coming so early.
Interesting questions, Dan.
If I were advising the coach, here is what I’d say:
10 Todd Payten to hire Jayden Brailey or Brandon Smith. They both need to find somewhere new.
9 Zac Lomax is a perennial whinger, so Jason should give him a crack right now to quieten him. If he mucks it he should have no complaints if he ends up on the wing.
8 Cobbo or Staggs. Either is fine. Rehire the one with the driving licence, and no drug problem.
7 Rehire Joey Manu. Get Brown if there is no-one else. Lure Brandon Best out of dead-end land.
6 If Dodd doesn’t set the world on fire, move Walker to 7, Wighton to 6 and Dodd to Newcastle
5 See #6 – go for a mid-season transfer from Souths. Dodd has to be a better option than any.
4 Stonestreet and Ison in round 1 – no-one expects the Sharks to win, so see how the new boys go.
3 Tell Faalogo that next time Papenhuyzen breaks down, he becomes first choice #1 forever.
2 Just accept it was a dumb decision to re-sign him. Play him off the bench.
1 Pick up William Kennedy as an inexpensive #1 immediately Turbo falls over. Win-Win for Manly and Cronulla