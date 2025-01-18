Parramatta Eels club legend Tim Mannah has officially joined the Parramatta Eels foundation as an ambassador.

Mannah, a one-club player during his career, played 233 NRL matches after debuting for the blue and gold in 2009, and is a fan favourite in Western Sydney.

Mannah joins another Parramatta legend in Peter Sterling in the role of ambassador for the foundation that will support pathways and academy programs, as well as be involved in key community initiatives.

“I'm excited and humbled to be named an ambassador for the Parramatta Eels Foundation,” Mannah said.

“The Eels hold a special place in my heart, and I've always been passionate about making a positive difference in the community. I'm looking forward to seeing the Foundation grow and flourish alongside the people who have supported me so well throughout my career."

CEO Jim Sarantinos said Tim was the 'perfect fit' for the role.

“It's great to have Tim on board as an Ambassador of the Eels Foundation, his connection to the Club and our community make him a perfect fit for this role. Tim's desire to see the Club succeed and give back to the Eels community will add great value to the Foundation, and I'm sure he will help create a positive impact for future generations of Eels players coming through our system, as he did during his time as a player at the Club,” Sarantinos said.

It comes as the Eels near completion of a new centre of excellence that will become the largest rugby league facility in Australia.

The facility will also prove a showcase for Parramatta history and support the local community, while the foundation will help support social and community engagement.