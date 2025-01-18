2024 under 19 Queensland Maroons' outside back Tyreece Tait is reportedly set to sign a long-term contract extension with the Sydney Roosters.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting Tait will sign a three-year extension with the club in the coming weeks that will see him locked down at Bondi until at least the end of 2028.

He is currently set to join the Roosters' Top 30 in 2027, but it's believed the revised contract could see him move straight into the top squad despite his youth and lack of experience to this point.

It comes after Tait moved from the Brisbane Broncos to the Sydney Roosters at the start of the 2024 season and played for the Queensland under-19 side in the junior Origin game.

The youngster is yet to debut in first-grade, but could do so this year owing to a shortage in outside backs at the tri-colours.

The Roosters have lost Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii over the off-season and while Daniel Tupou elected to prolong his career and re-sign, it's likely Mark Nawaqanitawase, who signed from rugby union in 2024, and Billy Smith, could take up starting roles in Trent Robinson's back five alongside James Tedesco at fullback, and the duo of Dominic Young and Tupou.

Tait could be the next man into the side, fighting for that role with Junior Pauga, who has more experience, but not as much upside as Tait, who scored 14 tries in 10 NSW Cup games during his first senior rugby league season.

At just 19 years of age, he gains a full pre-season of experience under his belt heading into 2025, and while he will start the campaign in reserve grade, there is little to no doubt he will push for higher honours throughout the course of the year ahead.

Tait, who doesn't turn 20 until July, had his staring performance in a game against the Newtown Jets at NSW Cup level in 2024, scoring four tries, but he also scored in each of his last four appearances, and only had two games throughout the year without crossing the tryline.