The Titans have confirmed the signing of Roosters forward Isaac Liu for the 2022 season.

The club confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the 30-year-old will return the Gold Coast, where he grew up as a teenager.

The Chooks lock has played 192 games for the Roosters since making his debut in 2013, featuring in the club's premiership winning sides of 2018 and 2019.

Liu has also represented New Zealand across eight tests, as well as Samoa on five occasions.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook stated his excitement in adding Liu's experience to his squad for next season.

“His experience and the fact that he is a big game player that has won competitions makes him a player that is very valuable for us,” Holbrook said, per the club website.

“He is such a professional guy, he’s capable at playing at both prop or lock and he brings so much off the field as well.

“We’ve got some of the most exciting young forwards in the game in Moeaki Fotuaika, David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui but they are all still 21-years old.

“To have someone like Isaac be able to mentor our young forwards and also drive the culture we are building at the Titans makes him a really important signing.”

Liu joins Esan Marsters (Cowboys) and Paul Turner (Warriors) as future impending signings at Gold Coast.