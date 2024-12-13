The difference between good teams and great teams often comes down to what can't be measured on a stat sheet.

Take the 2014 South Sydney Rabbitohs who broke a 43-year premiership drought through a brotherhood forged in resilience and camaraderie.

Captain Sam Burgess personified this spirit, famously playing through a fractured cheekbone in the grand final, unifying his team through his perseverance.

Stories like this remind us that success in rugby league isn't just about athleticism—it's about the personalities that make the team tick.

Rugby league teams in 2025 are not built solely on talent; they thrive on the overcoming of adversity and embracing of diversity, with each player contributing a unique role both on and off the field.

Research across industries consistently highlights the importance of a range of personality traits in creating high-performing teams.

In so many areas of professional life, the phrases 'too many chiefs and not enough Indians', and 'too many cooks spoil the broth' have rung true for decades.

Balance is key, but so is the desire to buy into a team mentality. The four-peat Penrith Panthers are a prime example of this.

Research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology highlights that teams with a variety of personality traits tend to exhibit enhanced problem-solving capabilities and adaptability.

True cohesion emerges when individual contributions are not only acknowledged but also balanced to enhance group dynamics.

Teams with diverse personalities and strengths often outperform more homogeneous groups because different perspectives improve problem-solving, decision-making and adaptability.

Sports psychologists Carron and Eys delve into the psychology of team effectiveness, showing that mutual respect and a shared understanding of each member's unique role are foundational to success.

This means that players not only need to perform their roles but also value how others contribute, creating a culture of trust and interdependence.

For instance, a forward pack might rely on a halfback for strategic direction, while the halfback depends on his forwards to gain field position.

Respecting these interconnections creates a unified team environment where individuals feel valued and motivated, ultimately leading to higher performance under pressure.

In an attempt to create a balanced combination of lethal skill and aggression with a harmony of ideal team-first personalities, here is my version of a formidable team with the mindset and ability to put any opposition to the sword:

1. Fullback - The cultural bridge: Preston Campbell

Preston Campbell was more than just a dynamic player; he was a unifying figure who fostered respect and understanding across diverse cultural backgrounds in rugby league.

His work promoting Indigenous representation and his humble approach to the game inspired players and fans alike.

On the field, his creativity and resilience made him a key player in every game.

2. Wing - The firestarter: Wendell Sailor

Wendell Sailor was a dynamic presence both on and off the field, igniting his teams with passion and energy.

Known for his confidence and larger-than-life personality, Sailor had an uncanny ability to lift his teammates' spirits and set the tone for big games.

Whether it was through a barnstorming run, a chest-beat or a verbal spray, he brought intensity and enthusiasm that was contagious.

Sailor's ability to deliver in critical moments backed up his fiery persona, inspiring those around him to reach greater heights.

3. Centre - The Inspirational Leader: Wayne Pearce

Wayne 'Junior' Pearce was renowned for his inspirational leadership as captain of the Balmain Tigers.

A hardworking and disciplined player, Pearce led by example both on and off the field, setting high standards for his teammates.

His professionalism and unwavering commitment earned him immense respect, making him a role model for players across generations.

4. Centre - The Ice Man: Michael Cronin

Michael Cronin, affectionately known as 'The Crow', was the epitome of calmness under pressure.

A legendary goal-kicker for Parramatta, Cronin had the ability to stay composed in the most intense moments, often delivering the match winner.

His cool-headed nature and consistency gave his teammates confidence during high-pressure situations.

5. Wing - The Ultimate Professional: Brett Morris

Brett Morris exemplified professionalism on and off the field, setting the standard for consistency and excellence.

Renowned for his impeccable preparation, focus and discipline, Morris was the player teammates could always rely on in pressure situations.

His work ethic and team-first mentality made him a role model, while his humility and quiet demeanour earned him respect across the league.

Whether scoring spectacular tries or making crucial defensive plays, Morris delivered with precision and class, embodying what it means to be a consummate professional.

6. Five-Eighth - The Visionary: Darren Lockyer

Darren Lockyer was a true leader, guiding the Brisbane Broncos, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos with his calm disposition and strategic foresight.

Lockyer had an unmatched ability to inspire confidence in his teammates and elevate their performance.

His ability to read the game and make decisive plays, particularly in pressure moments, solidified his legacy as one of rugby league's all-time greats.

7. Halfback - The Strategist: Andrew Johns

The eighth immortal and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Andrew Johns' strategic mind was a key asset during his career with the Newcastle Knights and New South Wales Blues.

His ability to read the game, anticipate opposition moves and execute plays with precision made him a tactical genius on the field.

His footy IQ continues to influence the sport in his post-playing career as a commentator and mentor.

8. Prop - The Emotional Catalyst: Sam Burgess

Sam Burgess was a player who wore his heart on his sleeve, personifying passion and intensity.

His ability to lift the South Sydney Rabbitohs through sheer emotional energy, particularly in the 2014 grand final where he played with a fractured cheekbone, exemplified his warrior spirit.

Burgess's physicality and emotional investment inspired teammates to give everything for the jersey.

9. Hooker - The Architect: Cameron Smith



Cameron Smith was the master builder of success for both the Melbourne Storm, the Queensland Maroons and the Kangaroos.

With an unparalleled ability to read the game, he adapted strategies in real-time and executed with precision, making him the sturdy foundation of every team he played for.

As a captain, he orchestrated plays with calm authority, ensuring his teammates performed cohesively under his direction.

Smith's ability to plan, structure and deliver in the most high-pressure moments solidified his legacy as one of rugby league's greatest architects of victory.

10. Prop - The Joker: Willie Mason

Willie Mason was infamous for his larger-than-life personality and cheeky antics during his time with the Bulldogs and later teams.

His humour often defused tension in challenging situations and his charismatic presence made him a favourite among teammates, even when his antics occasionally drew the ire of opponents.

11. Second Row - The Big Personality: Mark Geyer

Mark Geyer brought intensity and swagger to every team he played for, earning a reputation as a truly imposing character on and off the field.

His fiery temperament and fearless play added an edge to the Penrith Panthers, particularly during their premiership-winning season in 1991.

Geyer's passionate approach regularly ignited his teammates and created a sense of intimidation for opponents.

12. Second Row - The Quiet Achiever: Jason Taumalolo

Jason Taumalolo has become a cornerstone of the North Queensland Cowboys with his immense work rate and consistency.

Known for his quiet facade, Taumalolo lets his performances speak for themselves, leading through action rather than words.

His ability to dominate games with powerful runs and tireless effort makes him a steadying and reliable presence for his team.

13. Lock - The Defensive Rock: Steve Price

Steve Price was known for his relentless defense, often leading his team's effort in the toughest moments.

As a captain for both the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors, Price consistently put his body on the line to inspire those around him.

His unwavering dedication to defensive structures made him the cornerstone of every team he played for.

14. Utility - The Perfectionist: Cooper Cronk

Cooper Cronk was a master of pushing his teammates to their limits, always striving for perfection.

Known for his meticulous preparation and high standards, Cronk challenged those around him to elevate their games.

His impact was evident during his successful stints with the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters where his demand for excellence helped deliver multiple premierships.

15. Bench Forward - The Workhorse: Paul Gallen

Paul Gallen epitomised gladiator-level effort during his career.

As the heart and soul of the Cronulla Sharks, Gallen led by example, constantly topping tackle counts and running hard in every game.

His gritty determination helped the Sharks secure their maiden premiership in 2016 and earned him respect across the league as one of the toughest competitors of his era.

16. Bench Forward - The Mediator: Boyd Cordner

Boyd Cordner's leadership as captain of the Sydney Roosters and New South Wales Blues was marked by his calming influence on and off the field.

Known for his ability to bring players together, Cordner was a unifier in high-pressure moments, ensuring his team maintained focus and composure.

His approachable nature and emotional intelligence made him a respected figure among teammates and opposition alike.

17. Bench Forward - The Protector: James Tamou

James Tamou built a reputation as a leader who prioritised team culture and welfare.

As a captain for the North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers, Tamou consistently set the tone for respect and unity within his squads.

His calming presence and willingness to support teammates on and off the field embodied the Protector role.

