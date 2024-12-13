The Parramatta Eels have issued a detailed injury report as they gear up for the 2025 NRL pre-season.

It offers clarity on the rehabilitation progress and return timelines for several key players.

Dylan Brown is making strides in his recovery from a partial ACL tear sustained in the final game of the 2024 season.

Currently transitioning into full training, Brown is expected to rejoin unrestricted training sessions after Christmas.

His return will be crucial as the Eels look to rebuild after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Charlie Guymer has provided the team with some early good news, having fully recovered from a syndesmosis injury.

Guymer has resumed full team training which is a positive sign for the squad's depth as the season looms closer.

J'maine Hopgood, who was sidelined with a back injury late in 2024, underwent knee arthroscopy during his recovery process.

The 25-year-old is targeting a return to full training in late January or early February. Hopgood's return will bolster the Eels' forward pack, which is keen to make a statement in 2025.

Mitchell Moses, fresh from his international duties in the Pacific Championships, has overcome a bicep injury that curtailed his 2024 season.

Already back in pre-season training, Moses will be critical in guiding Parramatta's attack as the team aims to reclaim its competitive edge.

Junior Paulo has fully recovered from a lisfranc injury and has resumed full team training.

Paulo's presence in the middle of the field will be invaluable after the Eels bid farewell to Reagan Campbell-Gillard at the end of the 2024 season.

Bailey Simonsson is recovering from an ACL injury and has begun running in solid progress towards his return. The Eels anticipate him being available between Round 1 and Round 3.

Haze Dunster, who underwent knee arthroscopy in October, is nearing the final stages of his rehabilitation. He is expected to rejoin full training post-Christmas. Jake Tago is also on track to return after recently undergoing meniscus tear arthroscopy.

Jack Williams, recovering from off-season wrist ligament surgery, is currently limited to partial training but is on course to integrate into full team sessions after Christmas.