North Queensland are ramping up their pursuit of Melbourne star Dale Finucane.

The New South Wales representative is reportedly being chased by a number of clubs with Melbourne also keen to keep him in the sporting capital.

According to Brent Read on Triple M, Finucane is considered a top priority by the Cowboys and they are now willing to up their original two-year offer in a bid to lure him up to Townsville.

“It’s been well documented they put a two-year deal on the table for Dale Finucane. I’ve spoken to them this week, they’ve reached out to Finucane’s camp and let him know they are willing to go to three years now,” Read said.

“He’s got a few clubs after him. Melbourne has put an offer in, he’s been linked to the Wests Tigers, he’s been linked with Canterbury a few other clubs.

Read went on to say that Finucane is after a long-term deal that may not be forthcoming.

“The Cowboys are now willing to go to three years as a means to entice him across the line and get him to Townsville," said Read.

“Initially Dale’s management wanted a four-year deal, on huge money, that was never going to happen. Some clubs were talking about two years.”