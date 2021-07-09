Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas is reportedly nearing a 10-year, $10 million contract extension with the club.

According to News Corp, the Broncos are understood to be in talks with their Origin prop in regards to a deal that would secure his signature to Red Hill until the end of the 2031 season.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted until 2024 on a reported $550,000-per-year, but the Broncos have reportedly become aware of circling rivals that could take advantage of the club's recent struggles.

At least 10 rival clubs are believed to have contacted Haas and his representatives in order to uncover whether the New South Wales star is unsettled in Queensland.

The Broncos have already locked away the services of several young guns so far this year following years of failing to retain promising names that have since shined elsewhere.

Already in 2021, the Broncos have re-signed Selwyn Cobbo (2023), Thomas Flegler (2023), Tyson Gamble (2023), Kobe Hetherington (2023), David Mead (2022), Brendan Piakura (2024), Jordan Riki (2024), TC Robati (2024) and Kotoni Staggs (2025), with Haas the next in line.

Newly appointed football boss Ben Ikin said that talks between the club and their gun prop are progressing well.

“We will remain in the conversation with Payne and his agent about how we make sure he stays at the Broncos for life,” Ikin told News Corp.

“The conversation is bubbling along but we have no plans to lose Payne Haas.

“Keeping him at the club is always on our radar, it’s not something that ever drops off.

“We would like to think Payne wants to be here for the long-term.

“The Broncos certainly want to keep him and as the conversation continues (with his agent), hopefully we can at some point land on something we are both happy with at the right time.”

The deal would place Haas as Brisbane's top earner, and would match the length of Cowboys superstar Jason Taumalolo's record decade-long deal signed four years ago.

The rising star would likely become the league's highest-paid forward, edging out the likes of Taumalolo, Jake Trbojevic and Andrew Fifita.