Tom Trbojevic has put an end to speculation about a shift away from fullback and affirmed his commitment to the No.1 jersey ahead of Manly's season opener against the Cowboys.

With the emergence of Lehi Hopoate as a promising fullback option, Trbojevic insists he has no plans to move positions.

Finishing fourth in the Dally M count last season, the Sea Eagles superstar is confident he can build on his strong form at fullback.

While coach Anthony Seibold briefly considered playing Trbojevic at centre upon his return from injury last year, he confirmed that no positional switch is currently being discussed.

"It's not really something I have even thought about," Trbojevic said, speaking with AAP.

"I have obviously played centre before, so I know what that is like. I have never played five-eighth in however long I have been playing footy."

"I feel like the way I finished last year at fullback is some of the best footy I have played. I get a lot of confidence from that, and I really enjoyed the back end of that and hopefully, I can start the year in the same way."

Manly's success is closely tied to Trbojevic's presence at fullback, with the team winning 36 of 55 games when he has played in the No.1 jersey since 2021, compared to just 15 of 46 without him.

Seibold acknowledged that while Hopoate is a long-term fullback option, Trbojevic remains one of the best in the game and will continue to lead from the back.

Embed from Getty Images

"I've got a long-term plan for Lehi, but if you look at all the really elite fullbacks ... it's not an unusual journey Lehi is undertaking," Seibold said.

"Turbo came through when Brett Stewart was fullback, played on the wing and played centre. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck came through when (Anthony) Minichiello was fullback, played on the wing. Minichiello came through when Luke Phillips was fullback at the Roosters, played wing.

"If Turbo isn't the best fullback in the comp then he is definitely in the best two. He's probably in the top three players overall. He's a great person to mentor people."

Hopoate, who has been re-signed by the club, will begin the season on the wing as he continues his development.

"Lehi is only 20, he is right at the very beginning. He will eventually play fullback, but he is earning his stripes and will develop. What better person to do that under?" Seibold added.