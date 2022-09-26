The Broncos have confirmed ten players who are departing the club at the end of the 2022 season.

While a handful of the departures were already known - with Tyson Gamble heading to the Newcastle Knights, Rhys Kennedy to Hull KR in England, Brenko Lee to the Dolphins, Te Maire Martin to the New Zealand Warriors and David Mead to retirement - the remaining five have been confirmed by the club today.

All of Ryan James, Zac Hosking, Jake Turpin, Albert Kelly and Tyrone Roberts are yet to sign a new deal elsewhere, but will not be retained by the Red Hill-based operation.

More departure news

» Wests Tigers

» New Zealand Warriors

» Newcastle Knights

» Canberra Raiders

» Manly Sea Eagles

» North Queensland Cowboys

It has been widely reported that Hosking will link up with the Penrith Panthers on a two-year deal following his NRL debut this year, while Turpin has been linked with the Sydney Roosters in recent days.

It's understood the tri-colours see Turpin as their back-up dummy half to Brandon Smith, who arrives at Bondi from the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2023 campaign.

None of James, Kelly or Roberts have been widely linked elsewhere.

Kelly started the season in the halves for the Broncos, however, a lisfranc fracture, and the form of replacements Tyson Gamble and then Ezra Mam, kept him out of the team following his recovery.

James brought experience in limited minutes and games to the Broncos, however, with a crop of young forwards, it's hardly a surprise the club are willing to move him on, while Roberts only played a pair of games.

The confirmation of ten departures means the Broncos have just one player left off-contract for 2023 in Billy Walters, who now appears likely to be re-signed.

In tandem with young gun Cory Paix, the pair took over the dummy half role throughout the season, and while they will be put under pressure for the number nine jersey by Queensland under-19 representative Blake Mozer in 2023, both Walters and Paix bring utility value.

The Broncos are also said to have signed Tyson Smoothy from the Sunshine Coast Falcons to boost their depth at hooker in 2023.

The club have also added Reece Walsh and Jock Madden to their 2023 roster.