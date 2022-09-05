The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed a long list of 15 players who will depart the club with the season now complete.

A number of the departures - Matt Lodge (Sydney Roosters), Kodi Nikorima (South Sydney Rabbitohs - Dolphins next year) and Ash Taylor (retirement) have already taken place, while another handful were already known with Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Jesse Arthars (return to Broncos after loan), Chanel Harris-Tavita (no club), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm) and Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) were already announced.

A group of new players however have had their futures confirmed, with the Warriors confirming that all of Daejarn Asi, Lleyton Finau, Jackson Frei, Dunamis Lui, Jack Murchie, Pride Petterson-Robati and Junior Ratuva will all exit the club.

Asi and Murchie will come as the most surprising departures from the Auckland-based club.

Young utility option Asi joined the Warriors from the North Queensland Cowboys following the retirement of Ashley Taylor in search of extra first grade minutes.

He has impressed in limited opportunities, and it was tipped that he may have received a contract extension at the club, however, with the impending arrival of Luke Metcalf from the Cronulla Sharks, Te Maire Martin from the Brisbane Broncos and Dylan Walker from the Manly Sea Eagles, the club have elected not to retain his services.

Murchie has been an almost regular player in the Warriors' set up this season, playing on the edge and jumping the Melbourne-bound Eliesa Katoa in the pecking order at the club.

His departure will see clubs rumoured to be interested in him previously look to swoop on his services for 2023 and beyond.

Dunamis Lui was signed by the Warriors mid-season out of the QLD Cup, and could make his way back to the feeder competition for 2023, while the remainder of the players have all had limited to no involvement for the Warriors' first-grade set up in 2022.

The Warriors have so far signed Mitch Barnett, Te Maire martin, Luke Metcalf, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore and Dylan Walker for 2023, but will now have a number of spots open in their squad to continuing refreshing the club.