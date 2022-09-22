Ex-Brisbane Broncos hooker Jake Turpin may not be on the lookout for a career-saving contract for much longer.

Turpin, who has departed the Broncos and was farewelled by the club last week at their end of season presentation, is yet to sign a contract for 2023.

It was beginning to look like the hooker, who fell behind Cory Paix and Billy Walters in the pecking order at Red Hill during 2022, and would have fallen further behind in 2023 as young gun Blake Mozer slots into the team, would have to either consider a move to England or early retirement.

Turpin has played 60 NRL games since his debut in 2018, with just 15 of those coming in 2022.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting however that the Sydney Roosters are interested in bringing him to the club as a back-up to Brandon Smith and replacement for Sam Verrills.

Verrills left Bondi and Trent Robinson's side for the Gold Coast Titans after being granted an early release from the final two years of his contract following the signing of Brandon Smith.

Verrills spoke out after his confirmed departure over his desire to be a starter, and while Turpin would like to be doing the same, he may have to accept the back-up role to the Kiwi international.

It's understood the Roosters have no expectation that Smith would play 80 minutes at hooker every week, while he also has the ability to spend some time at lock if need be, although it's clear he has been signed as a first-choice number nine, something he previously said was a key motivation behind leaving the Victorian capital.

No other interest from outside the Roosters has been reported in Turpin as yet, with most clubs balancing out their dummy half depth following the signings of Verrills and Jacob Liddle, who has joined the St George Illawarra Dragons from the Wests Tigers after being granted an early release.