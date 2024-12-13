Another player has been taken off the NRL's free agency market, with Xavier Savage committing his future to the Canberra Raiders until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Savage has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, given his deal was due to end at the conclusion of 2025, but he has now added two years to his time in the Nation's capital.

It's unclear if any other clubs had made bids for his services from the start of 2026.

The Raiders took to social media to announce the news in what they labelled an 'early Christmas present'.

A prodigious talent, Savage was shifted from fullback to the wing in a bid to spark his NRL career, and the move worked as he played all 24 games in 2024, scoring 15 tries.

He said he is 'very happy' to stay at the Raiders.

"I'm clearly very happy here, and I am happy to stay here with the Raiders. I'm just glad that the deal is done and I'm locked in for a further two years. I just can't wait," Savage said.

"I'm very happy with how I went last year but I've definitely got a lot more left in the tank. Now it's time to keep training hard and turn it up again next year. It's exciting.

"This has become my second home now. I love Canberra and I'm trying to build a legacy down here."

Coach Ricky Stuart faces a big question over Savage for 2025, with the potential of him moving back to fullback with Jordan Rapana's departure to the English Super League.

Chevy Stewart and former Manly Sea Eagles young gun Kaeo Weekes will likely be the other players in the mix for the number one jumper.

Club CEO Don Furner praised the 22-year-old's ability and said he would continue to improve over the length of his new deal.

"We've always known Xavier had the talent to make it in the NRL, but this year in particular he showed the club his desire to work hard and take his game to the next level," Furner said.

"Xavier is still very young at age 22 and we know he still has his best football in front of him and we're happy it's with the Raiders."