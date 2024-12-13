2025 will be a heavily scrutinised season for the Gold Coast Titans, however back-rower Beau Fermor is staunchly positive about the club's formidable forward pack and is ambitious to elevate his leadership on and off the field.

With the arrival of NSW and Kangaroos veteran Reagan Campbell-Gillard, plus the anticipated return of a fully recovered Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Fermor is vocally optimistic about the Titans' prospects.

With experience in the halves and speed and size in the backs, there's no more mucking around for a Gold Coast side which already boasts Queensland Origin reps David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika and Fa'asuamaleaui.

“It's awesome to play behind those boys—Tino, Jimmy, Reg and Moe—and then me and Davey in the back row, along with Klese (Haas) as well, who's been training really well,” Fermor said.

“There's plenty of competition for spots, and I think we're going to have a really good middle rotation next year with those four or five boys.”

The addition of Campbell-Gillard, who brings over 200 NRL games of experience, has already made an impression during pre-season. Fermor heaped praise on the veteran's influence, both on and off the field.

“He's been really good and really vocal at training, not only for myself but for our younger players coming through,” Fermor said.

“His experience has been invaluable for us so far this pre-season. He's played Origin, played for Australia—he knows what it takes to win big games. His knowledge has been really helpful, especially for our younger guys.”

Fa'asuamaleaui is currently progressing through the final stages of recovery from an ACL injury sustained early in season 2024.

After spending time in the USA working with renowned rehabilitation coach Bill Knowles, the Titans captain is eager to rejoin full training.

Fermor has faced similar injury setbacks and understands the mental toll.

“He's probably at the most frustrating part now where your knee is feeling pretty good and you want to jump into everything, but the physios and the performance staff are telling you to slow down a bit,” Fermor explained.

As Fa'asuamaleaui navigates a return, Fermor has stepped up to help ease the burden on his captain.

"We can't just lean on Tino's shoulders,” Fermor said.

“...If I can help him out there and take a bit of the weight off his shoulders, it'll allow him to focus on his game and getting himself back to the form that we know he can produce.”

Fermor, now 26, is embracing a senior leadership role within the Titans squad, working closely with experienced players like Fa'asuamaleaui and Kieran Foran.

“I'm one of the older players at 26, which is pretty scary,” Fermor admitted with a laugh. “It's something that I've really been working towards, doing a lot of work with Foz, Tino, and Moe, just trying to build on my leadership.”

Personal development is high on Fermor's agenda for 2025 as he eyes a long-held ambition to represent Queensland in State of Origin.

“That's obviously a goal of mine and always will be,” he said.

“But I've got to do my job here first and make sure I'm putting my best foot forward for the Titans. That'll take care of itself.”

Fermor's performances in 2024 earned him a place in the Prime Minister's XIII to face Papua New Guinea, an experience he described as "unforgettable".

After a solid 2024 campaign in which he played 22 games, Fermor is eager to build on his form.

“I had a goal to play 20 games last year, so to do that—and sometimes it's a bit out of your control—was really satisfying,” he said.

With a powerful forward pack and a healthy roster, the Titans are poised for a promising 2025 campaign. Consistency will no doubt be a pivotal factor.